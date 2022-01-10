Microvast Holdings, FPT Industrial to partner for IVECO BUS Electric Crossway
Jan. 10, 2022 10:01 AM ETMVSTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) and its partner FPT Industrial, Iveco Group's powertrain brand, will provide the complete battery system for the new Crossway Low Entry city and intercity bus produced by IVECO BUS.
- The contract is part of the 2019 industrial and commercial cooperation deal between MVST and FPT Industrial.
- The Crossway LE Electric project complements IVECO e-Daily, an electric van, which will be launched at 2022-end.
- MVST will deliver battery cells and modules from its production plants.
- Subsequently, FPT Industrial will assemble the battery packs in its factory in Turin, Italy.
- The IVECO BUS Crossway LE Electric will be presented for tenders in 2022, with potential first deliveries starting in mid-2023.