IronSource closes on latest acquisition, of Tapjoy
Jan. 10, 2022 10:04 AM ETironSource Ltd. (IS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IronSource (IS -5.4%) has wrapped up an acquisition of Tapjoy, the mobile marketing and monetization company it came to a deal with a few months ago.
- It's the fourth acquisition for ironSource in the past 12 months, following the closing of deals for Soomia, Luna and Bidalgo.
- It offers developers increased revenue generation opportunities through greater access to advertisers actively competing for access to premium in-app inventory.
- “This acquisition, along with others we’ve made recently, will increase the number of access points we have into app-based businesses, as well as provide additional opportunities to expand the number of solutions customers use on our platform,” says ironSource co-founder and CEO Tomer Bar Zeev.
- IronSource had come to a deal for Tapjoy in October, for about $400 million funded with balance-sheet cash.