Carrols Restaurant Group reports preliminary Q4 and FY2021 sales
Jan. 10, 2022 10:06 AM ETCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has reported preliminary Q4 total restaurant sales of $416.1M vs. $420.5M year ago and consensus of $408.13M.
- Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King restaurants increased 7.4% for the quarter, followed by 5% growth in October +5.0%, +9.7% in November +9.7% and +8.3% in December +8.3%.
- Comparable restaurant sales for Popeyes restaurants increased 1.0%.
- FY2021 Total restaurant sales were $1.65B vs. $1.55B year ago and in-line with consensus of $1.65B.
- Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King restaurants increased 9.1% for the year but comp for Popeyes restaurants decreased 1.9%.
- Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carrols, commented, “Our favorable Burger King comparable restaurant sales performance during the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by average check growth of 12.1%, inclusive of menu price increases and lower promotional activity, partially offset by a traffic decline of 4.2%. Our Burger King restaurants also demonstrated strong sequential improvement in comparable restaurant sales until the last two weeks of December, when we believe the initial impact of the Omicron variant began slowing sales trends. From a cost perspective, in the latest quarter we continued to see meaningful headwinds with respect to commodity and labor cost inflation similar to what we experienced during the third quarter of 2021.”
- The company is all set to host virtual meetings with institutional investors today after a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference this morning.
- #ICR