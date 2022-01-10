SEC's Gensler: We need to apply traditional securities rules to new areas, like crypto
Jan. 10, 2022 10:08 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said Monday that his goal was to apply traditional disclosure and anti-fraud provisions to innovative parts of the market, like cryptocurrencies, SPACs and mobile trading.
- In an interview with CNBC, the head of the SEC described his objective as "both old and new," taking what has long been the standard for protecting investors and expanding it to the burgeoning parts of the market that may have slipped through the regulatory cracks so far.
- "In light of the rapid change in technology, how do we ensure that our markets are the most efficient in the market?" he asked.
- "Whether it's crypto, whether it's a new form of doing initial public offerings through these SPACs, that's exciting. Our role at the SEC is to ensure that you, the public, still get the basic protections," he added.
- Gensler argued that the ultimate goal was to provide efficient markets, which will allow companies to raise funds at lower costs and improve returns for investors.
- Looking at the crypto space, Gensler contended that many tokens should receive oversight from the SEC because their basic task is to raise money from the public. Submitting to these regulations would ensure that the developers of these crypto projects are following disclosure and anti-fraud rules.
- "It's about bringing it into the securities laws and, unfortunately, way too many of these are trying to say 'well, we're not a security, we're just something else,'" he said.
- Looking at other policies on the regulator's radar, the SEC chair said he would "vigorously enforce" rules on trading by members of Congress who have non-public information that can impact stocks.
- At the same time, Gensler reported that the regulatory body was working on new rules related to disclosure by Chinese companies listing in the U.S.
