Lion Electric obtains possession of production facility in Illinois

Jan. 10, 2022 10:10 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The Lion Electric Co. (LEV -2.1%) has announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Illinois.
  • Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the 2H 2022.
  • The manufacturing facility, will represent the largest dedicated production site for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. upon its completion, with an expected annual production capacity of up to 20K vehicles/year.
  • The facility is expected to add up to 1,400 clean energy jobs in the region over the next four years.
  • "2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for Lion, with major projects underway, and Lion continues to remain on schedule to begin production in the U.S. in 2022." said Marc Bedard, CEO – Founder, Lion Electric.
