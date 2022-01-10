Ekso Bionics reports Q4 and FY21 revenue ahead of analysts consensus

Jan. 10, 2022 10:11 AM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ekso Bionics (EKSO -1.5%) estimates record Q4 revenues in the range of $3.9 million to $4.1 million vs. consensus of $2.76M, reflecting Y/Y growth of 77% at the midpoint of the range, compared to total revenue of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total revenue for fiscal year 2021 is an estimated range of $11.1 million to $11.3 million vs. consensus of $9.93M, compared to $8.9 million in 2020, reflecting estimated Y/Y growth of 26% at the midpoint of the range.
  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2021 was $40.4 million, compared to $12.9 million at December 31, 2020.
  • The company expects to report complete fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results during the last week of February 2022.
