CareDx trades high on significant growth in prelim Q4 revenue

Jan. 10, 2022 10:11 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Human hand pulling graph bar suggesting increase of business

adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

  • CareDx (CDNA +8.2%) expects prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $78.6 to $79M, representing Y/Y growth of 34% to 35%.
  • While the company reported record testing volume and revenues despite lower sequential transplant procedure volumes, testing volume stood greater than 41.9K which includes ~700 tests for AlloSure Lung.
  • For FY21, revenue is seen ranging between $295.7 to $296.1M, representing Y/Y growth of 54%.
  • Testing services revenue for the quarter is expected to be between $68.2 to $68.6M, compared with $50.3M in the same period in 2020.
  • Product revenue is expected to be $7.7M compared to $5.9M in year ago quarter.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, prelim cash and equivalents, and marketable securities were ~$348M.
  • "2021 was a record year for CareDx – with greater than 50% revenue growth driven by AlloSure Kidney adoption and greater than 90% attachment rate in HeartCare," CEO and President Reg Seeto commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.