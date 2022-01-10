CareDx trades high on significant growth in prelim Q4 revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 10:11 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CareDx (CDNA +8.2%) expects prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $78.6 to $79M, representing Y/Y growth of 34% to 35%.
- While the company reported record testing volume and revenues despite lower sequential transplant procedure volumes, testing volume stood greater than 41.9K which includes ~700 tests for AlloSure Lung.
- For FY21, revenue is seen ranging between $295.7 to $296.1M, representing Y/Y growth of 54%.
- Testing services revenue for the quarter is expected to be between $68.2 to $68.6M, compared with $50.3M in the same period in 2020.
- Product revenue is expected to be $7.7M compared to $5.9M in year ago quarter.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, prelim cash and equivalents, and marketable securities were ~$348M.
- "2021 was a record year for CareDx – with greater than 50% revenue growth driven by AlloSure Kidney adoption and greater than 90% attachment rate in HeartCare," CEO and President Reg Seeto commented.