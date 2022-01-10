EPC's Billie brand to launch across Walmart locations
Jan. 10, 2022 10:12 AM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), WMTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Billie, a personal care brand under Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), will launch its product range across Walmart (NYSE:WMT) locations in the US.
- Walmart will be the first retail destination for Billie, a digital-first brand. Billie's portfolio includes daily personal care essentials including lip balm, dry shampoo and face wipes.
- The launch is part of a nationwide deal between Billie and Walmart.
- The brand's shave products for women will be available on Walmart's website and roll out to stores in February 2022. The available range will include Billie's hero product, the Billie Starter Kit and newly-launched Lavender Whipped Shaving Cream line.