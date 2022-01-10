Amazon is top 'FANG' stock at BofA, as headwinds should ease in 2022

Amazon fulfilment centre

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is named as the top "FANG" stock for 2022 at Bank of America, as the investment firm believes the headwinds the tech giant saw in 2021 should dissipate this year.
  • Analyst Justin Post, who has a buy rating and a $4,450 price target on the Andy Jassy-led company, said concerns such as supply chain and labor bottlenecks, multiple compression, decelerating e-commerce growth and others should "ease throughout the year." Coupled with the firm's outlook for strong growth and margin expansion between 2023 and 2025 after a "massive infrastructure investment cycle," Post said Amazon is its top big tech stock.
  • Amazon (AMZN) shares are down more than 3% to $3,145.54 in early Monday trading.
  • "We have a positive outlook for 3-5 year eCommerce growth given sub-20% penetration, and, with market share gains in 2021, we see Amazon as well positioned for sector growth reacceleration in 2H’22 and into 2023," Post said in a note to investors.
  • "The shift to the Cloud is also still in its early stages, with only 5-15% of IT spending off-premises. AWS had a strong 2021, with three straight quarters of accelerating revenue growth, and with revenue dollar growth well above peers."
  • Post also noted that Amazon's (AMZN) other growth drivers, such as Amazon Web Services, advertising and third-party commissions, are likely to generate more than $70 billion in earnings power in 2023, with the prospect for "material margin improvement next year."
  • Amazon (AMZN) was named one of Jefferies' top stock picks for 2022, noting that although higher labor costs are likely to persist, "valuation multiples for the coverage are about 33% below where they were a year ago."
