CECO Environmental to acquire industrial flow control leader GRC
Jan. 10, 2022 10:16 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (CECE -1.6%) has agreed to acquire industrial flow control leader GRC and the acquisition will be integrated into the co.'s Effox-Flextor-Mader, joint venture with Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital.
- The transaction is expected to close by April 2022 and will be financed with a mix of cash, debt, and equity from the joint venture.
- With the acquisition, CECO expands its existing offering of EFM dampers and metallic expansion joints to include rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves.
- The addition of GRC expands the addressable market size for CECO from $200M to $500M.
- Also, GRC adds accretive EBITDA margins, greater recurring cash flows and will leverage CECO's international footprint to broaden industrial and water, wastewater and storm water end markets.