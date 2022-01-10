HealthEquity shows record HSA sales outlook
HealthEquity (HQY +4.1%) estimates of health saving accounts (or HSAs) to be ~7.2M by January 31, 2022, up from 5.8M a year earlier.
Estimated HSA assets are expected to be ~$19.8B, up from $14.3B at the end of the prior fiscal year with ~35% invested compared to 29% at the end of fiscal year 2021, excluding the potential impact from market volatility for the remainder of the month of January 2022.
Total accounts are expected to be ~14.4M compared to 12.8M at the end of fiscal year 2021.
Jon Kessler, President and CEO said, “Team Purple and our growing partner ecosystem are on track to deliver approximately 850,000 new organic HSAs this year, up a remarkable 24% from a year ago. Combined with new HSAs from Further and Fifth Third Bank, we will have welcomed nearly 1.6 million new HSA members to HealthEquity and added over $5 billion in HSA assets to our platform during fiscal 2022. More clients and partners are using our proprietary platform to connect health and wealth than ever before.”
A look at last quarterly results.