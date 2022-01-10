Kroger and Altria outperform on bruising market day
Jan. 10, 2022
- Kroger (KR +2.2%), Altria Group (MO +1.0%) and Hormel Foods (HRL +1.1%) are the biggest gainers from the consumer stocks that are listed as part of the S&P 500 Index. The three stocks are higher on a bruising day for the overall market.
- The three dividend payers are seeing interest with many high-growth, high-PE stocks in retreat.
- Of the three, Hormel has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, while Altria is viewed the most favorably by analysts.
