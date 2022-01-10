Wrap wins Arizona order for BolaWrap restraint devices
Jan. 10, 2022 10:22 AM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wrap Technologies (WRAP -3.9%) has received an order for BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices via the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool (AMRRP) funding program.
- This marks the first order for Wrap's restraint devices through AMRRP to assist member police agencies statewide. The devices will be procured for active-duty police officers serving member agencies. The AMRRP represents over 60 rural agencies with more than 1,800 police officers.
- Under the deal, AMRRP will fund 50% of the purchase price for the device and associated accessories. Wrap expects to ship the order in Q122. It has five additional requests for quotes from AMRRP member agencies.
- The order win comes just five days after Wrap announced the sale of 15,000 cartridges for its BolaWrap 100 devices and shipped 100 BolaWrap 150 units to the Dominican Republic under a previous order.
- Shares have been trading in red despite the order win, and SA Quant Ratings suggest that the stock is at high risk of performing badly.