Pfizer CEO: Strategic mRNA investments will leverage 'powerful technology' to create new products

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that a trio of deals increasing the firm's investment in mRNA development will leverage this "powerful technology" to find "solutions for unmet medical needs."
  • "All we're doing is trying to harness this technology for the best of mankind," the chief executive at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) told CNBC.
  • Bourla's comments followed a series of deals Pfizer (PFE) announced early in the day. This included a research collaboration with Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and a development program with Acuitas Therapeutics.
  • The firm also inked a collaboration and licensing deal with Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) that aims at using DNAY's technology in mRNA-based vaccines and other biopharma products.
  • Characterizing the agreements as "strategic and selective," Bourla said the deals will improve its ability to respond to new COVID variants, as well as develop responses to other diseases.
  • On COVID, the Pfizer CEO said he didn't know if a fourth vaccine shot would be needed but that the possibility should be studied in order to discover the best possible way forward against the virus.
  • Bourla added that an Omicron-focused version of its COVID vaccine will be ready in March and the firm has already begun production in case it becomes necessary.
  • "I don't know if we need it. I don't know how it will be used. But it will be ready," he said.
  • Commenting on vaccination rates, especially in lower-income countries, Bourla described the issue as having more to do with distribution and less to do with manufacturing.
  • "We already have more vaccines than people will eventually need. ... I think all the effort should be right now ... that is to build an infrastructure in low-income countries so they can absorb the vaccines," he said.
  • PFE posted a fractional decline in Monday's intraday action, dipping to $55.44 at about 10:15 a.m. ET. Shares of the drug maker rallied to a 52-week high of $61.71 in December, largely driven by its development of a COVID treatment.
  • The stock has drifted off that peak in recent weeks. Still, with its surge in late 2021, PFE has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year.
  • PFE is up about 50% during the last 12 months, compared to a nearly 25% rise in the S&P 500, as you can see from this chart.
