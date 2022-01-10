Becerra: Medicare premium increase re-evaluation after Biogen Aduhelm price cut
Jan. 10, 2022 10:28 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has ordered a re-evaluation of a planned Medicare premium increased spurred by Biogen's (BIIB +0.5%) Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) after the company cut the price in half, the Associated Press reports.
- "With the 50% price drop of Aduhelm on Jan. 1, there is a compelling basis ... to reexamine the previous recommendation," Becerra told the news service.
- In December, Biogen halved the price of Aduhelm to $28,200 per year for an average patient following pressure over its high price tag and questionable efficacy.
- AP says that the Part B premium is going up by ~$22 this year from $148.50 last year. Around $11 of that rise was due to the former $56K annual price of covering Aduhelm.
