Becerra: Medicare premium increase re-evaluation after Biogen Aduhelm price cut

Jan. 10, 2022 10:28 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medicare Part B on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has ordered a re-evaluation of a planned Medicare premium increased spurred by Biogen's (BIIB +0.5%) Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) after the company cut the price in half, the Associated Press reports.
  • "With the 50% price drop of Aduhelm on Jan. 1, there is a compelling basis ... to reexamine the previous recommendation," Becerra told the news service.
  • In December, Biogen halved the price of Aduhelm to $28,200 per year for an average patient following pressure over its high price tag and questionable efficacy.
  • AP says that the Part B premium is going up by ~$22 this year from $148.50 last year. Around $11 of that rise was due to the former $56K annual price of covering Aduhelm.
  • Biogen presented at the J.P. Morgan Health Care conference this morning.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.