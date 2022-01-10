Four Springs Capital files for raise up to $310.5M in IPO
Jan. 10, 2022 10:49 AM ETFour Springs Capital Trust (FSPR)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) has filed to raise up to $310.5M through an IPO that could result in a market capitalization as high as $658.5M.
- The REIT said in an SEC filing Monday that it intends to offer 18M common shares at $13 to $15 per share. Underwriters would be given an option to purchase up to 2.7M additional shares to cover any overallotments.
- Shares are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker “FSPR.”
- Four Springs said it expects to generate net proceeds of up to $231.4M if the shares price at the midpoint of its range at $14. If underwriters exercise their option in full, the company anticipated net proceeds of $266.5M.
- The REIT plans to use the cash to consummate certain acquisitions and pay down debt. After the closing Four Springs will have 41.2M shares outstanding or 43.9M outstanding if underwrites exercise their option in full.
- Four Springs owns 122 properties and hold interests in 34 more in 32 states, mostly in the US Southeast and Midwest. The company specializes in single-tenant, income-producing commercial properties in the medical, industrial, and service/retail sectors. Four Springs said it has an occupancy rate of 99.8%.
- For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Four Springs had pro form net income of $4.7M on revenue of $53.9M. On an historical basis, the company had a net loss of $21M on revenue of $39M.
- Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint book-running managers on the deal. Four Springs first filed for an IPO in 2017. The REIT later pulled the deal, citing unfavorable market conditions, according to SP Global.
