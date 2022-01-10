Trinity Capital origination commitments slide to $248M in Q4
Jan. 10, 2022 10:27 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) originates approximately $247.9M of total new commitments in Q4, which is comprised of $174.2M in secured loans, $72.3M in equipment financings and $1.4M in equity investments.
- This is down from $258.2M originated in the third quarter.
- Q4 investments funded were $197.5M, which accounts for $109.6M in secured loans, $85.7M in equipment financings and $2.2M in warrant and equity investments. This compares with Q3 investments funded of ~$151.2M.
- Proceeds received from repayments of the company's debt investments in Q4 totals approximately $41.7M, which includes $24.6M from early debt payments, down from $92.4M in Q3.
- Still, Trinity continues to execute on all fronts, from record deployments to increasing our quarterly dividend and building value in our stock," said Trinity Chairman and CEO Steven Brown.
- Shares of TRIN slip 0.4% out of the gate.
