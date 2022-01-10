IZEA reports record Q4 Managed Services bookings in company history

Jan. 10, 2022 10:32 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -3.3%) has reported best Q4 Managed Services bookings in company history.
  • The company saw managed services bookings of $10.6M vs. $6.6M year ago, representing growth of 62%.
  • For FY2021 managed services bookings totaled $39.5M vs. $17.3M year ago.
  • “Team IZEA has delivered an incredibly strong Q4 on multiple fronts,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Not only did we top our record-breaking 2020 managed services bookings number in 2021, we have also set a new record for the number of customers licensing our software.”
  • The company is very well positioned for revenue growth in 2022 and exited 2021 with strong pipeline momentum.
  • The company ended the year with a strong balance sheet and approximately $75M in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.