IZEA reports record Q4 Managed Services bookings in company history
Jan. 10, 2022 10:32 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -3.3%) has reported best Q4 Managed Services bookings in company history.
- The company saw managed services bookings of $10.6M vs. $6.6M year ago, representing growth of 62%.
- For FY2021 managed services bookings totaled $39.5M vs. $17.3M year ago.
- “Team IZEA has delivered an incredibly strong Q4 on multiple fronts,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Not only did we top our record-breaking 2020 managed services bookings number in 2021, we have also set a new record for the number of customers licensing our software.”
- The company is very well positioned for revenue growth in 2022 and exited 2021 with strong pipeline momentum.
- The company ended the year with a strong balance sheet and approximately $75M in cash.