Nasdaq sinks nearly 2.5%, which means these inverse funds are rallying
Jan. 10, 2022 10:34 AM ETProShares Short QQQ ETF (PSQ), QID, SQQQQQQ, COMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) sinks 2.4% to start the trading week, the ETF giant Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which is the fifth largest ETF from an AUM standpoint, has also dropped 2.3%.
- However, three Nasdaq inverse ETFs are all on the rise and have been climbing as the major index has been off to a tumultuous 2022 start.
- The ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ), ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID), and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) are all trading to the topside as they make positive gains any time the Nasdaq 100 falls.
- PSQ is a 1x inverse fund, QID is a 2x leveraged inverse fund and SQQQ is a 3x leveraged inverse fund.
- All three funds have the same 0.95% expense ratio. Moreover, below is a deeper look at all three ETFs price action:
- PSQ is +2.4% on the day and +7.2% YTD.
- QID is +4.5% on the day and +15.2% YTD.
- SQQQ is +7.1% on the day and +23.1% YTD.
- Investors should note that of course, the opposite is true as well. When the Nasdaq rises, all three funds will fall. So, PSQ, QID, and SQQQ are only good choices for investors who think the Nasdaq 100 is heading lower.
- Below is a 2022 chart of the Nasdaq Composite, QQQ, PSQ, QID, and SQQQ.