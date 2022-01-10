Amicus Therapeutics falls after announcing preliminary revenue for 2021

Jan. 10, 2022 10:35 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Empty asphalt road and New year 2022 concept. Driving on an empty road in the mountains to upcoming 2022. Concept for success and passing time.

DaLiu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD -18.5%) is trading sharply lower after the company’s early financials for 2021 and its guidance for 2022 failed to excite investors.
  • According to preliminary and unaudited results, Galafold, an FDA-approved therapy for Fabry disease, is expected to generate ~$306M in global revenue for 2021 with ~17% YoY growth. For 2022, the Galafold revenue is estimated at $350M – $365M implying 15 – 20% YoY growth.
  • In 2022, Amicus (NASDAQ:FOLD) expects to win FDA approval and European recommendation for Pompe disease therapy AT-GAA, followed by its U.S. launch. The liquidity level is adequate for “self-sustainability and profitability in 2023,” the Pennsylvania-based biotech added.
  • The company's net product sales consist of sales of Galafold. For 2021 and 2021, Wall Street projects Amicus (FOLD) to record $308.5M and ~$400.0M revenue, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.