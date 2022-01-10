Amicus Therapeutics falls after announcing preliminary revenue for 2021
Jan. 10, 2022 10:35 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD -18.5%) is trading sharply lower after the company’s early financials for 2021 and its guidance for 2022 failed to excite investors.
- According to preliminary and unaudited results, Galafold, an FDA-approved therapy for Fabry disease, is expected to generate ~$306M in global revenue for 2021 with ~17% YoY growth. For 2022, the Galafold revenue is estimated at $350M – $365M implying 15 – 20% YoY growth.
- In 2022, Amicus (NASDAQ:FOLD) expects to win FDA approval and European recommendation for Pompe disease therapy AT-GAA, followed by its U.S. launch. The liquidity level is adequate for “self-sustainability and profitability in 2023,” the Pennsylvania-based biotech added.
- The company's net product sales consist of sales of Galafold. For 2021 and 2021, Wall Street projects Amicus (FOLD) to record $308.5M and ~$400.0M revenue, respectively.