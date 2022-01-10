Karyopharm reports prelim Q4 revenues, outlines 2022 objectives
Jan. 10, 2022 10:37 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +5.2%) expects net product revenues of XPOVIO to be ~$29.7M for Q4 and ~$98.3M for FY21.
- "For 2022, we are focused on making significant advances across our pipeline, beginning with top-line results from the Phase 3 SIENDO study evaluating selinexor as a maintenance therapy following front-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic endometrial cancer, which remain on track to be reported this quarter," president & CEO Richard Paulson commented.
- The company ended $10M in milestone payments from Antengene in Q3 post the July 2021 approval of selinexor in South Korea for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and DLBCL.
- For 2022 Catalysts and Operational Objectives: The company plans to leverage commercial capabilities and increase U.S. XPOVIO sales in 2022 and report top-line data from Phase 3 SIENDO study evaluating selinexor as a maintenance therapy in endometrial cancer in 1Q22.
- EMA decision expected in second-line multiple myeloma based on BOSTON study results in 1H22.
- It seeks further milestones and royalties from approvals and sales in ex-US territories in 2022.