Innovate completes 21 new broadcast stations
Jan. 10, 2022 10:38 AM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Innovate's (NYSE:VATE) Spectrum segment, HC2 Broadcasting Holdings, has completed building 21 new broadcast stations, which are now fully operational and on air.
- The new stations add 12 new designated market areas (DMAs) to the segment's coverage area. Broadcasting now owns and runs 248 broadcast stations nationwide. It claims to be on track to complete a previously-announced plan to complete 24 stations.
- The remaining three stations under this plan will be completed by the end of Q122.
- Innovate's Spectrum segment achieved a full-year of profitability according to CEO Wayne Barr, Jr in the firm's Q321 earnings call in November 2021. Growth in station group over-the-air revenues was a key profit driver.