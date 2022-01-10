Genius Brands tumbles as ChizComm founders receive termination over dispute

Jan. 10, 2022 10:40 AM ETGenius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) is down 7% after ChizComm founders - Harold Chizick and Jennifer Chizick - announced their exit on conflict circling around breach of contract.
  • "Last week, Genius Brands imposed organizational changes that reduced our role in the Company and was a breach of our agreement with Genius Brands. Efforts to resolve this matter in an amicable fashion have been unsuccessful. We believe that we have been terminated on a without cause basis and now have no choice but to depart the Company and explore options for how to recoup the considerable sums remaining due to us," says Harold and Jennifer Chizick.
  • The joining of executives track back to Genius' acquisition of ChizComm and ChizComm Beacon Media in February 2021. Since then, ChizComm's CEO Harold Chizick served as President of Content Sales, Marketing and Consumer Products at Genius.
  • "And to the ChizComm client base, it has been an honor working in partnership to unlock opportunities and drive growth. Stay tuned for what we do next," Chizick concluded.
  • Earlier, Genius Brands names new CFO
