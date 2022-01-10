Consumers' outlook on inflation unchanged, confidence on employment rises: NY Fed
Jan. 10, 2022 11:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. consumers' expectations for short- and medium-term inflation remain unchanged, but their optimism about job prospects and income growth increases, according to the New York Fed's December Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Consumers expect inflation of 6.0%, at median, for the one-year time horizon and 4.0% for three years ahead, both unchanged from the previous month. Uncertainty about inflation decreased at both the short- and medium-term horizons, easing off their series highs recorded in November.
- Median home price expectations rose to 5.5% from 5.0% in November, but remained below their May 2021 peak. The increase was driven by those below age 60 and those living in the South and West census regions.
- Expectations for year-ahead prices changes for the price of gas fell by 3.5 percentage points to 5.7%, for food prices declined 1.4 percentage points to 7.8%, and for the cost of a college education dropped 1.0 percentage point to 8.1%.
- Median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth rose 0.2 percentage point to 3.0%, with the most pronounced expected increase from respondents with an annual household income below $50K.
- Consumers were also more optimistic about their employment situation. The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months declined by 1.3 percentage points to 11.6% And the mean perceived probability of finding a job if their current job was lost rose to 57.5% from 55.9% in November, its highest level since its pre-COVID reading of 58.7% in February 2020.
- And while respondents were more optimistic about their household income than they've ever been, the expected percentage increase is still less than their inflation expectations.
- The median expected growth in household income increased by 0.2 percentage point to 3.4% in December, a new series high.
- Their expectations on spending growth, though, moderated with median household spending growth slipping to 5.5% from a series high of 5.7% in November.
- And more consumers appear worried about missing a minimum debt payment over the next three months, with the average perceived probability of missing a minimum debt payment increasing by 0.3 percentage point to 10.3%.
- Recall that the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index ticked up in the last month of 2021.