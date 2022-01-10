Gilead developing tablet formulation of COVID drug remdesivir - CNBC

  • Gilead (GILD +1.0%) is testing a tablet form of its COVID-19 drug Veklury (remdesivir), CNBC reports, adding it is in early stages.
  • The drug is currently only available as an injection.
  • Gilead was pursuing an inhaled version of remdesivir, but abandoned those plans in July 2021.
  • Remdesivir data released in September showed that the IV version cut the hospitalization risk in at-risk COVID patients by 87%.
