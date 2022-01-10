Safe-T Group sees strong subscriber revenue growth in Q4

Jan. 10, 2022 10:52 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Safe-T Group (SFET -4.2%) reports growth for its recently introduced privacy solution for Apple mobile devices.
  • The company says "Since its launch, its consumer privacy product has recorded significant subscriber revenue growth, averaging over 50%, quarter-over-quarter, ending 2021 with more than 10,000 paid subscribers, with significant presence in the United States."
  • In addition, the group plans to capitalise on the opportunity by ramping-up global marketing of the product through the first half of 2022 and launching its availability on Android mobile devices and personal computers.
  • Earlier, Safe-T Group EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
