Safe-T Group sees strong subscriber revenue growth in Q4
Jan. 10, 2022
- Safe-T Group (SFET -4.2%) reports growth for its recently introduced privacy solution for Apple mobile devices.
- The company says "Since its launch, its consumer privacy product has recorded significant subscriber revenue growth, averaging over 50%, quarter-over-quarter, ending 2021 with more than 10,000 paid subscribers, with significant presence in the United States."
- In addition, the group plans to capitalise on the opportunity by ramping-up global marketing of the product through the first half of 2022 and launching its availability on Android mobile devices and personal computers.
