Consumer IPO class of 2021 has a rough start to 2022
- Consumer companies that fired off an IPO in the last year are struggling today with investors retreating from high-growth story stocks.
- Notable decliners include Torrid Holdings (CURV -15.9%), Coupang (CPNG -10.6%), On Holding AG (ONON -9.4%), Portillo's (PTLO -11.1%), ThredUp (TDUP -9.7%), Dutch Bros. (BROS -8.1%), Oatly (OTLY -8.9%), Vita Coco Company (COCO -6.0%), Weber (WEBR -5.8%), Solo Brands (DTC -7.2%), Poshmark (POSH -6.9%) and Rent the Runway (RENT -7.4%). All told, 70 of the 74 consumer companies that had an IPO in the last year are trading lower on the day.
