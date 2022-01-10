Holley acquires Four Enthusiast brands during Q4 for approximately $56M
Jan. 10, 2022 10:57 AM ETHolley Inc. (HLLY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Holley (HLLY -3.2%) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Arizona Desert Shocks, Baer Brakes, Brothers Trucks, and Rocket Racing Wheels for ~$56M during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The acquisition adds to Holley’s (HLLY -3.2%) capabilities in performance vehicle appearance, braking, suspension, and wheels.
- The transactions were financed through a combination of cash on hand and Holley’s new credit facility.
- "These acquisitions are in highly strategic product categories that are powertrain agnostic with applicability to the emerging opportunity in electric vehicles and electric powertrain conversions. The acquisition of ADS augments Holley’s existing capabilities in on-road performance suspension systems by adding off-road expertise. Baer Brakes introduces a new product category to Holley and brings us tremendous brake system expertise, moving us closer to our goal of providing complete vehicle solutions to our enthusiast consumers. Brothers Trucks further enhances our offerings in truck and SUV appearance items and Rocket Racing Wheels strengthens our offerings in wheels for both cars and trucks,” says Tom Tomlinson, Holley’s President and CEO.
- For 2022, it expects these acquisitions to contribute net sales of ~$30M.