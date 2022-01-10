Tehran says no half-measures, nuclear talks stall while Iranian exports increase
- Iran nuclear negotiations recommenced in Vienna on January 3rd, after it was reported deep divisions continued to plague talks late last year; as negotiators contemplate deals that fall short of the 2015 pact, Tehran indicated this morning that the new hardline government "seeks a sustainable and reliable deal ... it can't happen through an interim deal."
- Though US diplomatic spokesperson Ned Price said last week that modest progress was being made, Britain's foreign office condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles only weeks prior.
- OPEC's secondary measures of supply tallied 2.5mb/d of Iranian production in November (NYSEARCA:USO) (CO1:COM); however, the CEO of National Iranian Oil was in the press over the weekend indicating "the situation has improved" with exports having steadily increased in recent months.
- Furthermore, the executive indicated that Iran has been able to recoup revenues, despite sanctions imposed by the United States.
- With OPEC+ productive capacity (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) and the shale supply response (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:EOG) heavily debated, folding in an emergent Iran is likely to increase uncertainty as the year progresses.