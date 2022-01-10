Freddie Mac sees multifamily origination volume growing to $500B in 2022 amid inflation concerns
Jan. 10, 2022 11:01 AM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)AIRC, CPT, AVB, IRT, EQR, APTSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) expects overall multifamily origination volume to grow to $475B-500B this year following a robust 2021 for the market, according to Freddie Mac's annual multifamily outlook.
- However, growth is anticipated to moderate in 2022 as inflation and Covid-19 concerns persist, the report says.
- "The market will continue to grow in 2022, reflecting the strong multifamily fundamentals that drove the market to a record-braking year in 2021," said Freddie Mac Vice President of Multifamily Research and Modeling, Steve Guggenmos. "We anticipate rent growth in all markets in 2022 due to strong demand driven improving economic conditions," he adds.
- Specifically, rent growth in 2022 is forecasted to be around 4% and vacancy rates are expected to remain flat at 4.8%.
- Apartment REITs are trading mixed so far on Monday, including: Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS -2.0%), Equity Residential (EQR +0.8%), Independence Realty (IRT +0.7%), AvalonBay Communities (AVB +0.4%), Camden Property (CPT +0.4%) and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC +0.4%).
