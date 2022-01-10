iRhythm reaches a nine month high on heavy volume

Jan. 10, 2022 11:06 AM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)IRT, SWAVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Reaching the highest level since April last year, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +28.6%) has added more than a quarter in value on above-average volume driven by speculation on Novitas rates, a major overhang on its share price in early 2021.
  • About 1.1M iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~467.7K shares.
  • On Twitter, some commenters have attributed the move to newly released rates published by Novitas Solutions, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC). In January 2021, iRhythm (IRTC) shares plunged when Novitas first slashed its rates for long-term cardiac monitoring — the company’s primary revenue source.
  • Meanwhile, others speculate that iRhythm (IRTC) has gained in solidary with ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV), another medical device company focused on the cardiovascular system that has attracted take over interest, according to Wells Fargo.
