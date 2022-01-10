AMN Healthcare sees Q1 revenue, margins to exceed prior guidance levels
Jan. 10, 2022 11:07 AM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AMN Healthcare Services (AMN -7.1%) expects consolidated revenues for the quarter to be between $1.35 and $1.36B which is exceeding prior guidance ($1.13 to $1.15B).
- The raise was led by strong demand across all revenue segments led by the Nurse and Allied segment and ~$70M more labor disruption revenue than included in the guidance.
- Q4 operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is also raised which is now seen coming in slightly above the high end of its earlier provided guidance ranges of 11.8-12.3% and 15.3-15.8%, respectively.
- "Healthcare labor shortages are pervasive and expected to persist for some time, highlighting the need for short- and long-term workforce solutions and leading to wage inflation. These influences were even stronger than expected in the 4Q21 and are continuing into 2022," CEO Susan R. Salka commented.
- Results are scheduled for February release.
- Demand for all of talent solutions remains near record levels, and company expects 1Q22 revenue to be $1.1B+.