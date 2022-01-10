Orthofix Medical up 4% as revenue sits above market consensus: Q4 Prelim

Jan. 10, 2022 11:08 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Orthofix Medical (OFIX +5.1%) jumps after reporting 6% Y/Y growth of its fourth quarter preliminary revenue to $125M vs. consensus of $122.40M.
  • Q4 segment revenue: Bone Growth Therapies, $50M (-2% Y/Y); Spinal Implants, $31M (+12% Y/Y) due to U.S. market share capture and a rebound in international market procedure volumes; Biologics sales remained relatively flat at $15M due to the negative impact of COVID on complex procedures; Global Orthopedics sales increased 21% Y/Y to $29M.
  • For the full-year, the preliminary revenue stands at $464M (+14% Y/Y) compared to consensus of $461.80.
  • The company ended the quarter with $88M in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.
  • The final results for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2022.
