Take-Two CEO: Zynga purchase represents 'transformative opportunity' to expand mobile
Jan. 10, 2022
- Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said Monday that its nearly $13B deal to acquire Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) presents a "transformative" opportunity to drive further into mobile gaming.
- Speaking to CNBC, Zelnick reported that the deal will mean that 50% of its net bookings will come from mobile and free-play offerings, the fastest-growing segments of the gaming industry.
- The Take-Two CEO added that ZNGA brings it additional intellectual property, including what it terms as "forever franchises."
- "We think it's extraordinarily exciting," he said.
- Early Monday, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced a deal to acquire Zynga (ZNGA), bringing it titles like "Words with Friends" and "CSR Racing." The purchase price is valued at $9.86 per share, or a total of $12.7B, consisting of $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 in TTWO common stock.
- ZNGA shares jumped on the news, rising about 45% in intraday trading. However, investors punished TTWO for pursuing the merger, sending its stock lower by about 13%.
- Commenting on the stock price drop, Zelnick said "the math is the math." He argued that while he understood the short-term stock movement in response to the premium paid and the stock component in the purchase price, the deal was meant as a long-term play.
- "We have to make long-term strategic bets and, in the fullness of time, I think this will prove to be a very successful one," he said.
- The deal has already raised some eyebrows because it came without a competitive sale process. However, the agreement includes a provision that allows ZNGA to seek other possible suitors over a 45-day period.
- Asked whether another bidder will arise during the process, Zelnick answered only "it is very hard for me to say," but added that TTWO is protected by a breakup fee if another suiter should step in.
- "We wanted to be as friendly as possible ... and we believe that this deal will come to fruition because we think this deal makes the most sense for shareholders," he said.
