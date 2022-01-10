Proterra bucks trend in down day for EV stocks after Barron's weekend pitch

Jan. 10, 2022 11:11 AM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Electric bus with charging station

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

  • Electric bus maker Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) rose slightly, up 1.2%, after a Barron's article over the weekend was positive on the company, bucking the trend for EV stocks, which are largely negative today.
  • Proterra, which de-spaced last year, appears to be a bargain after the company looks to have been caught up in a sell off of SPAC stocks, according to Barron's article.
  • The Barron's piece highlights that the average price target among six analysts is about $16, almost 70% above recent levels.
  • Also see, Looking for some sleeper EV stocks that could emerge from the pack in 2022? Proterra (PTRA) has been singled out as a possible EV beneficiary that is flying below the radar.
