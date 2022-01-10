SoftBank invests in AI start-up Qraft Technologies
Jan. 10, 2022 11:16 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF), SFTBYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY -2.1%) (OTCPK:SFTBF -2.7%) is investing $146M in Qraft Technologies to gain access to the money manager’s artificial-intelligence tools and help seed the startup’s growth.
- The startup has been on company’s radar for a couple of years, and in early 2020 its Vision Fund considered investing in Qraft before ultimately passing.
- “Asset management has probably been the slowest adopter to AI, outside of trading. Many firms are now going through the process of saying ‘we need to be thinking about it.’ Most midsized and smaller firms don’t have the capabilities. That’s an opportunity for us.” said Robert Nestor, CEO.
- Company manages $1.7B for Asian banks and insurance companies and through its lineup of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds, built a software platform that mines market data for promising stocks.