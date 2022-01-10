Five Below is defended by Wells Fargo even with tough comparables on the way
Jan. 10, 2022 11:17 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo recommends buying Five Below (FIVE -5.0%) after a sharp drop amid broad market pressure and the retailer's holiday sales update.
- Analyst Edward Kelly notes that the January comparison is brutal, but has now been factored into the retailer's outlook.
- "The question on the stock now is 2022 and how FIVE laps strong performance during COVID, especially as stimulus ends (monthly child tax credit payments likely helped FIVE more than others). We admit there is risk and are slightly below consensus for the upcoming year, but believe the multi-year story remains as strong as ever (we expect management to provide positive color on its growth algorithm at ICR) and valuation is attractive following the recent sell-off."
- Wells Fargo keeps an Overweight rating on FIVE in place.
- The retailer will present at ICR to follow up on its guidance update earlier today.
