F5 rises in tough market as Evercore upgrades on security outlook
Jan. 10, 2022 11:18 AM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is bucking the downtrend today, up 0.7% as Evercore ISI boosts the stock to Outperform from In Line, expecting another strong year for security (and particularly application security).
- Considering that, it sees F5 as more of a security/software story than just an application delivery controller name, and analyst Amit Daryanani says it's set for continued positive momentum and straight earnings beats.
- He cites three key reasons for the upgrade. One is that application security will be a top priority for organizations, and F5's end-to-end portfolio is well positioned to capitalize (security is about 35% of F5's revenues, and offers a total addressable market of just under $15 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual rate of 21%).
- F5 has also scaled its subscription mix to 80% of software sales, pointing the way toward more predictable revenues, Evercore says. And assuming that automated intelligence and machine learnings will be a "necessity" for security going forward, F5 already has an AI engine that helps enterprises detect fraud and is still investing there.
- Evercore expects sales growth this year of about 9% (the high end of guidance) to $2.84 billion, and 11% growth in EPS to $12.04.
- On the upgrade, it's boosting its target price to $275 from $240, now implying 18% upside.
- Coming into the new year, Needham referred to F5 as its "single best idea" for 2022.