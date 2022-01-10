Golub Capital originates record $36B in commitments for 2021
Jan. 10, 2022 11:23 AM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC) closed over $15B in commitments during the fourth-quarter and more than $36M for 2021, according to the company's preliminary results.
- Capital under management grows to more than $45B as of Jan. 1, 2022.
- It led or co-led a record 38 "meda one-stops" (unitranches above $500M) in 2021, more than half of all mega one-stop deals completed during the period.
- 371 transactions ranging in size from less than $10M to $3B.
