Applied Blockchain, Antpool Capital form joint venture to build up to 1.5GWs of datacenter hosting capacity

Jan. 10, 2022 11:25 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD +1.2%) has formed a JV with Antpool Capital Asset Investment, an affiliate of Bitmain Technologies, bringing together the world’s leading provider of blockchain mining solutions and a leader in next generation datacenters used to host blockchain infrastructure.
  • Applied Blockchain and Antpool intend to leverage their combined resources and expertise to initially build up to 1.5 Gigawatts of datacenter hosting capacity over the next 24 months.
  • Both parties agree to establish a vital cooperative partnership and building a successful partnerships is part of Antpool and BITMAIN's core strategy.
