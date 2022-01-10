Inogen shares plunge despite seeing Q4 and FY2021 revenue above consensus as supply chain issue persists
Jan. 10, 2022 11:28 AM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Inogen (INGN -13.9%) expects FY2021 revenue in the range of $357.5M to $358.5M, up 15.9% to 16.2% Y/Y vs. consensus of $356.12M.
- Q4 revenue is expected to be in the range of $75.9M to $76.9M, up 2.6% to 3.9% Y/Y vs. consensus of $74.6M.
- Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Our results for the full year demonstrate the progress we are making to build and strengthen capabilities and operating disciplines, drive focused execution behind our new strategic imperatives, and selectively invest in our business to lay the foundation for more sustainable and durable performance and growth.”
- Direct-to-consumer sales are expected to increase 23.3% to ~$33M for the quarter, driven by higher average selling prices vs. year ago.
- Q4 Domestic business-to-business sales are expected to be ~$10.3M vs. $24.2M year ago, due to the supply chain constraints that limited product availability in this channel.
- International business-to-business sales are expected to be approximately $20.1M up from $13.6M in the comparative period in 2020, driven by increased ambulation of patients in Europe and improving operational capacity of certain European respiratory assessment centers closer to normal levels.
- Rental revenue for the quarter expected to be approximately $13M vs. $9.4M year ago, driven by increased patients on service, higher billable patients as a percent of total patients on service, and higher Medicare reimbursement rates.
- The chip shortage and the sourcing of chips remains a challenge for the company in 2022. The company has temporarily suspended manufacturing operations beginning January 3rd, 2022 at its Texas and California locations and has also asked Foxconn, the company’s Czech Republic-based OEM, to suspend manufacturing temporarily due to the same supply constraints.
- The company currently anticipates restarting manufacturing at all locations around mid to late February 2022.
- The company is preparing the filing of the MDR submissions in the earlier part of 2022 as the current Medical Device Directive certificates is expiring on May 18, 2022.
- The time required for the EU regulatory review will prevent the company from selling any systems in the EU beginning May 18, 2022 and possibly until the third quarter of 2022.