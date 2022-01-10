All six of Cathie Wood’s actively managed ETFs find themselves trading at 52-week lows
- On Monday, all six of Cathie Wood's actively managed exchange traded funds are trading at 52-week lows.
- Moreover, Wood's flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), is down 15% in 2022 and is -39% over a one-year period.
- Outside of ARKK, other funds such as ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), and ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX) also hit 52-week lows today.
- While Wood's ETFs plummet, investors will notice that cash is exiting right behind them.
- ARKK has lost $326.6M so far in 2022. Additionally, YTD ARKF has lost $85.2M in outflows, ARKW has seen $87.5M leave, ARKQ lost $14.9M, and ARKX has seen $4.5M flow out.
- ARKG has been the only 2022 actively managed Wood fund to experience positive flows. ARKG has gained $38.1M so far. All fund flow data is per etfdb.com.
- With the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) selling off to start the year, tech ETFs have taken it on the nose, and Wood's funds look like they are in freefall.
- See ARK’s ETF returns so far in 2022: ARKF -15.6%, ARKK -15%, ARKW -14.9%, ARKG -14.7%, ARKQ -9.4%, and ARKX -7.7%.
- Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, stated: "The median ARKK holding has lost 55% since its 52-week high... if insiders are not buying now, why should investors?"