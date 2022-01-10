Sight Sciences reports preliminary Q4 and FY revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 11:30 AM ETSight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sight Sciences (SGHT +0.6%) reports prelim Q4 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $14.5 million to $14.8 million, an estimated increase of 63% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 12% compared to the third quarter.
- Q4 Surgical Glaucoma revenues are expected to be in the range of $13.8 million to $14.0 million, an estimated increase of 59% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 12% compared to the third quarter.
- Q4 Dry Eye revenues are expected to be in the range of $0.7 million to $0.8 million, an estimated increase of 175% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 14% compared to the third quarter.
- For full year 2021 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $48.8 million to $49.1 million, an increase of 77% compared to the prior year.
- FY21 Surgical Glaucoma revenues are expected to be in the range of $46.4 million to $46.6 million, an estimated increase of 79% compared to the prior year.
- FY21 Dry Eye revenues are expected to be in the range of $2.4 million to $2.5 million, an estimated increase of 49% compared to the prior year.
- The company’s complete fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be announced in March.