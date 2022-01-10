Douglas Emmet raised, Easterly Government cut as RayJay's wary on office REITs
- Raymond James analyst William Crow upgrades Douglas Emmett (DEI -0.6%) to Outperform from Market Perform as its assets in western Los Angeles submarkets differentiates it from other office-focused REITs.
- He remains cautious on the office REIT sector, overall, with an Underweight recommendation, saying "the future of office space remains highly uncertain" as larger employers make decisions on return-to-office plans and potential de-densification.
- Douglas Emmett's (NYSE:DEI) portfolio has smaller tenants, high-quality space, plentiful parking and isn't in markets depending on mass transit as its peers, the analyst points out.
- "We believe the company is better positioned than most office REITs given the smaller size and stickier nature of its tenant base, suburban and lower density asset base, and lack of dependence upon mass transit," Crow writes in a note to clients.
- Sets price target at $41, implying upside potential of 12% from Friday's close.
- At the same time, Crow downgrades Easterly Government Properties (DEA -0.7%) to Market Perform from Outperform as the REIT's "net-lease like, acquisition-driven strategy with relatively modest same-store growth becomes a tougher sell to investors in a higher inflation, more hawkish Fed environment."
- He expects Easterly (NYSE:DEA) will have a tougher time competing with industrial, self-storage, and residential REITs for investors' attention over the short-term. "While we see nothing that screams sell, we also see few catalysts needed to take the stock up to the next level justifying a more aggressive rating," Crow writes.
- Over the past five years, note that DEA outperforms DEI on EBITDA margin on a trailing twelve month basis as seen in this graph.
