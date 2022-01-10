Sarepta Therapeutics posts prelim. 2021 results below expectations
Jan. 10, 2022 11:33 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -9.9%) is trading sharply lower after the company announced lower than expected preliminary unaudited revenue for the final quarter and full-year 2021.
- For Q4 2021 and full year, Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) expects to report ~$178.7M and $612M in revenue, respectively, each driven by sales of EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen) Injection, VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) Injection, and AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection.
- The consensus estimates for Q4 and 2021 indicate ~$197.2M and $697.8M revenue for the company, respectively.
- Additionally, Sarepta (SRPT) disclosed topline results from Part 2 of Study 102, where its experimental gene transfer therapy SRP-9001 undergoes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- In its placebo crossover cohort, the mean North Star Ambulatory Assessment at 48 weeks stood at a statistically significant 2.0 points higher than an external control consisting of a consolidated comparison group of Duchenne patients, the company said.