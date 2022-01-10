L3Harris upgraded to Buy at Wells Fargo in better setup for defense sector

Jan. 10, 2022 11:35 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), NOCLMT, GDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Satellite And Sunrise In Space

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • L3Harris (LHX +1.5%) is one of today's few stock market winners after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $254 price target, praising the company's portfolio it says is "well matched to U.S. defense priorities with less single-program risk" while the stock trades at a discount to peers.
  • L3Harris provides exposure to key areas such as C4ISR and cyber, which should translate to superior growth in the coming years, Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers notes.
  • Akers also upgrades Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.1%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $399 price target, saying margins have held up better than expected.
  • General Dynamics (GD -0.6%) is the firm's favorite in the group and should benefit from business jet strength and improving capital deployment with large investments now in the rear view mirror.
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.4%) is reiterated at Equal Weight, as its large exposure to F-35 is now seen as a liability after driving outsized growth for several years, and Sikorsky is less likely to benefit from increased spending on deterring China and Russia.
  • Citing its "best mix of growth and execution in large-cap defense at an attractive price," L3Harris recently was upgraded at Baird as a top defense idea for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.