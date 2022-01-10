L3Harris upgraded to Buy at Wells Fargo in better setup for defense sector
Jan. 10, 2022 11:35 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), NOCLMT, GDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- L3Harris (LHX +1.5%) is one of today's few stock market winners after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $254 price target, praising the company's portfolio it says is "well matched to U.S. defense priorities with less single-program risk" while the stock trades at a discount to peers.
- L3Harris provides exposure to key areas such as C4ISR and cyber, which should translate to superior growth in the coming years, Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers notes.
- Akers also upgrades Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.1%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $399 price target, saying margins have held up better than expected.
- General Dynamics (GD -0.6%) is the firm's favorite in the group and should benefit from business jet strength and improving capital deployment with large investments now in the rear view mirror.
- Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.4%) is reiterated at Equal Weight, as its large exposure to F-35 is now seen as a liability after driving outsized growth for several years, and Sikorsky is less likely to benefit from increased spending on deterring China and Russia.
- Citing its "best mix of growth and execution in large-cap defense at an attractive price," L3Harris recently was upgraded at Baird as a top defense idea for 2022.