Joint Corp. performed 10.9M patient visits in 2021

Jan. 10, 2022 11:37 AM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The Joint Corp. (JYNT +1.8%) has performed 10.9M patient visits for FY 2021, up from 8.3M Y/Y.
  • Treated ~0.81M new patients, up from 0.58M Y/Y and increased system-wide sales 39%, up from 18% Y/Y.
  • It delivered comp sales of 29%, up from 9% Y/Y and also sold 156 franchise licenses, compared to 121 Y/Y.
  • Grew total clinics to 706 at Dec. 31, 2021, 610 franchised and 96 company-owned or managed, up from 579 Y/Y.
  • During 2021, the Co. acquired 12 franchised clinics and closed 3 clinics, also opened 110 franchised and 20 corporate greenfield clinics, for a total of 130 new clinics in 2021.
