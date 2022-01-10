Microsoft losing AR talent to Meta Platforms: report
Jan. 10, 2022 11:41 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), FBAAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has lost roughly 100 employees working on augmented reality projects over the past year, with a significant portion heading to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), as the two increasingly compete for the metaverse, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Journal notes that Meta, as well as other competitors, are going after Microsoft (MSFT) employees who have experience working on the company's HoloLens headsets. Some of them have been offered double their salaries.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares are down more than 2% in Monday trading to $307.30 and have fallen more than 10% over the past month.
- Seeking Alpha has reached out to Meta Platforms (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) with a request for comment.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has also seen several employees hired by Meta to work on AR projects, but Apple recently hired Andrea Schubert, Meta Platforms (FB) former communications and public relations head, to head up the iPhone maker's augmented reality products.
- Investment firm Jefferies recently predicted that Microsoft (MSFT) would hit $400 per share in 2022.