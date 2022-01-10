CME Group to launch 20-year U.S. T-bond futures in March
Jan. 10, 2022 11:41 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will expand its benchmark U.S. Treasury futures and options offering with the addition of 20-year U.S. Treasury bond futures on March 7, pending regulatory review.
- The contracts will enable delivery of original issue 20-year UST bonds with remaining terms to maturity at delivery of no more than 20 years.
- 20-year UST bond futures will receive automatic margin offsets against existing interest rate futures upon launch. Additionally, these contracts will become eligible for portfolio margining against other cleared interest rate swaps and futures shortly after launch, the company says.
- "Since the U.S. Treasury began issuing 20-Year bonds in May 2020, total issuance has been over $450B, creating customer demand for a new product that establishes 20-year yield exposure," said CME Group Head of Rates and OTC Products Agha Mirza.
- Meanwhile, shares of CME slide 1.5% intra-day.
