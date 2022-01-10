Sodexo accelerates footprint in North America via acquisition of Frontline Food Services
Jan. 10, 2022 11:48 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY)SDXOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- After acquiring food-tech start-up Foodee and commissary kitchen model Nourish Inc in the U.S' in 2021, and the continued expansion of The Good Eating Company, Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) has acquired Frontline Food Services (d/b/a Accent Food Services).
- The closing of the acquisition is expected in the coming months.
- With the acquisition of Frontline, the company will broaden its multi-channel offerings, including click n' collect, take-out, delivery, convenience store concepts, micro markets, self-service pantries, office refreshments and smart vending.
- This acquisition expands Sodexo’s reach into the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and more.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.